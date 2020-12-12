NASCAR releases 2021 Whelen Modified Tour schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WWLP) – NASCAR announced the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule on Friday.

The tour will have its season opener at Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, April 8. The NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will take place on Sunday, April 25 at Stafford Motor Speedway as it will be the first of three races at the Connecticut half-mile oval.

The tour will then head to Riverhead Raceway for the first of three races on Saturday, May 15 and, then head to Jennerstown Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 29.

They will start off the month of June at Oswego Speedway on Saturday, June 12 and, then head back to Riverhead Raceway on Saturday, June 19.

The tour will head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway as part of the NASCAR Cup Series weekend on Saturday, July 17. They will make their first-ever appearance at New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster, NY on Saturday, July 31.

They head back to Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday, August 6. For the first time since 2005, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will head to Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, ME on Saturday, August 21.

The tour will have four races in the month of September to close out the 2021 season. They will head to Oswego Speedway on Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 4, and then head to Richmond Raceway for the first time since 2005 on Friday, September 10.

The tour will have one more race at Riverhead Raceway on Saturday, September 18 and then have the season finale at Stafford Motor Speedway as part of the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final Weekend on Saturday, September 25.