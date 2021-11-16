NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the Modified Racing Series making a return to the Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – ACT and PASS officials announced on Monday the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return for a second race for the 2022 season as they will be a part of the 60th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing on Saturday, October 8 for the NWMT Sunoco World Series 150.

The Modified Racing Series will also be a part of the 60th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing as their race will be held on Friday, October 7. The Modified Racing Series will race 75 laps making it a Tour-Type Modified Tripleheader as the Thompson 300 Outlaw Open Modified Series Race will be held on Sunday, October 9.

The first appearance for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson for the 2022 season will be on Wednesday, August 17. Both events for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be the 149th and 150th event all-time at the 5/8 mile oval.

It will be the 22nd race overall for the Modified Racing Series and the last time they raced was at the 2019 Sunoco World Series of Racing.

“This is going to be a great three days of racing for Modified teams and fans,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release. “Tour-type Modifieds have long been the anchor of the World Series. For the 60th edition, we wanted to go all-out. Once talks opened up with NASCAR to have one Whelen Modified Tour event, it didn’t take much to make it two. Add in the return of the Thompson 300, which we thought was a great race last year, and an MRS show to beef up the Friday card, and we think the 60th World Series will be one to remember.”

The Sunoco Modifieds will also have their Triple Crown return for the 60th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing. The PASS Super Late Models and ACT Tour Late Models will also make a return to the 5/8 mile oval as part of the weekend.

The full 2022 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park schedule along with the other divisions for the 60th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing will be announced at a later date.