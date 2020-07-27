NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour heading back to Monadnock August 29

WINCHESTER, N.H. (WWLP) – The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be heading back to Monadnock Speedway as speedway officials and NASCAR made the announcement on Monday.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, August 29. The NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series will be apart of the program.

The last time the tour visited Monadnock was in 2016 when Timmy Solomito took down the win. Justin Bonsignore won back to back races in 2013 and 2014. Doug Coby took down the win 2015.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will have a busy month in August as they will head back to White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, August 1, and Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday, August 22.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour has already had two events in 2020 as Justin Bonsignore took down the win at Jennerstown Speedway and White Mountain Motorsports Park. The rain date will be Sunday, August 30 with a start time of 2 p.m.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be back in action this upcoming Saturday at White Mountain Motorsports Park.

Monadnock will also have other special events in August as the Granite State Pro Stock Series makes a return to New Hampshire quarter mile oval this Saturday.

The Tri Track Open Modified Series will make a return on Saturday, August 15.