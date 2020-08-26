NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour heading to Monadnock this weekend

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be heading to Monadnock Speedway on Saturday for the Advanced Gas Distributors/Wade Cole Memorial 200. The last time the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visited the Southern New Hampshire quarter mile oval was back in 2016 when Timmy Solomito took down the win for Flamingo Motorsports.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour kicked off their season at Jennerstown Speedway in Pennsylvania back in June where Justin Bonsignore took down the win and then went back to back with his second win of the season at White Mountain Motorsports Park on July 4. Doug Coby won his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race as an owner/driver earlier this month at White Mountain Motorsports Park. Craig Lutz took down the win this past weekend at Jennerstown Speedway as it was his first win of the season.

The Monadnock Speedway track divisions will be apart of the program along with the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series.

On Saturday, the pit gates will open at 11 am for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams and at noon for the Monadnock teams. The Main Grandstands will open at 1:00 p.m. with practice beginning at 2:00 p.m. and qualifying will begin at 5:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online due to limited capacity.

The rain date for the event will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m.