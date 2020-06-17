NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour heading to White Mountain

NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WWLP) – NASCAR and White Mountain Motorsports Park officials announced on Tuesday the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will head to White Mountain for the Independence Day 200 on Saturday July 4 that will feature for a full weekend of racing including a fireworks display.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will race 200 laps along with the Flying Tigers and Street Stock Minis on Saturday.

The Pro All Star Series Super Late Models will have their third race of the season at White Mountain on Friday July 3. The Late Models will also have a 100 lap race as it is a make up from Memorial Day Weekend. The Dwarf Cars and Kids Trucks have been added to the Friday night program.

“We’re so happy to have the Whelen Modified Tour coming to White Mountain,” WMMP managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release. “This wasn’t even on our radar a few weeks ago, so to have it come together like this is huge for the track and our fans. And, of course, we’re always excited to have PASS come to visit. Having two full nights of racing featuring two major Northeast series and all of our local heroes is a must-see whether you’re at the track or watching on pay-per-view.”

Both nights of racing will kick off at 6:00 p.m. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will kickoff their 2020 season this Sunday at Jennerstown Speedway.