NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour making a return to NHMS in 2021

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will make a return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway as NASCAR and the speedway announced on Friday.

The Nor’easter 100 will happen on Saturday, July 17 as it will be a doubleheader with the Lakes Region 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, July 18.

“The modifieds always put on one heck of a show for race fans at ‘The Magic Mile,'” said David McGrath, executive vice president and, general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in a news release. “They’ve been racing at Loudon since the very beginning, and we’re so happy that tradition will continue in 2021.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will make their 79th appearance overall at “The Magic Mile” in 2021.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour has been racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway since 1990. Tickets are currently on sale for both races on Saturday, July 17 and, Sunday, July 18.