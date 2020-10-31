NASCAR Xfinity Series set to make a return to NHMS in 2021

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – The NASCAR Xfinity Series will make a return to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2021. NASCAR and New Hampshire Motor Speedway made the announcement on Friday. The 200 lap race will be held on Saturday, July 17 as they will be part of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series makes a return to the Magic Mile on Sunday, July 18.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the NASCAR Xfinity Series back to ‘The Magic Mile’ in 2021,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in a news release. “As New Englanders, we’re all about tradition, and the Xfinity Series has been with us since day one. We’re very much looking forward to next season and NASCAR’s rising stars putting on an exciting show for New England race fans.”

It will be the 34th appearance by the NASCAR Xfinity Series at NHMS. Current NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in 2019.

Tickets are currently on sale for both races.