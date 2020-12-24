NEMA releases 2021 Midgets and Lites Schedule

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – NEMA released the 2021 Midgets and Lites schedule. The Lites will start their 2021 season at the 46th annual Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, April 9 and, then head to Star Speedway on Saturday, May 8.

The Midgets will start off their 2021 season at the Lee USA Speedway on Saturday, May 15 as the Lites will be apart of the event. The Boston Louie Memorial will be held at Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday, June 9 as the Midgets and Lites will race that night. The Jim O’Brien Memorial for the Lites will take place at Hudson Speedway on Sunday, June 13. The Midgets and the Lites will head to Wiscasset Speedway on Saturday, June 26. The Lites will be apart of Open Wheel Wednesday at Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday, June 30.

The Lites will have a 50 lap race at the Lee USA Speedway on Friday, July 16. The Midgets will be apart of Wings & Wheels at the New London Waterford Speedbowl on Wednesday, July 21. The Iron Mike Scrivani Memorial for the Midgets and the Lites will take place at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, July 24.

NEMA Midgets in action at Thompson (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

The Lites will have a race at Claremont Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 31.

The Midgets and the Lites will head to Hudson Speedway on Sunday, August 8 followed by Wiscasset Speedway on Saturday, August 21. The Marvin Rifchin Memorial will take place at the 65th annual Classic week at Oswego Speedway on Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 4 as the Midgets and the Lites will be racing in this prestigious event.

The Butch Walsh Memorial for the Midgets and the Lites will take place at the Star Classic at Star Speedway on Saturday, September 18.

They will finish out the season with three races in October. The Midgets and the Lites will be apart of Oktoberfest at the Lee USA Speedway on Saturday, October 2. The Shane Hammond Memorial will be held at the Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park as the Midgets will race on Saturday, October 9 and the Lites will race on Sunday, October 10. The season finale will be held for the Midgets and the Lites at the New-London Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday, October 16.