NEMA’s Boston Louie Seymour Memorial returning to Seekonk Speedway in 2021

The NEMA Midgets will be part of the Boston Louie Seymour Memorial at Seekonk in 2021 (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

SEEKONK, Mass (WWLP) – NEMA announced on Sunday, the Boston Louie Seymour Memorial will make a return to Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday night, June 9, 2021. This event will feature the NEMA Midgets, NEMA Lites, and the ISMA Supermodifieds.

The race is to honor legendary car owner Louie Seymour out of Marlboro, MA. Seymour passed away in 1996. He started to race in the USAC Silver Crown Series. Seymour had many talented drivers race in his equipment including former NASCAR Cup Series driver Ken Schrader. Schrader will make a return to race at “The Cement Palace” for this event in June.

Seymour was known as the “man who traveled a million miles.”

“If you have any open cockpit [racing] history, you understand just where ‘Boston’ Louie Seymour stands,” said six-time champion Randy Cabral in a news release.

“To win a race with that name on it is very, very special and to have won it multiple times is even more special,” said Cabral.

The first NEMA race at Seekonk Speedway took place on May 30, 1953. The series has raced there for over six decades. The midgets can go around the track at Seekonk Speedway in the low eleven-second range.

“Seekonk Speedway is excited to continue the tradition of the Boston Louie on a midweek race. NEMA always brings great talent and puts on an exciting race that brings out all the great aspects of Midget racing. The Speedway has a long-running great partnership with NEMA and looks forward to being as part of their racing program for years to come. The return of the ISMA Supermodifeds on this new event just adds to the excitement,” said Ed St. Germain, Director of Business Development at Seekonk in a news release.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with Seekonk,” said NEMA President, Tim Bertrand in a news release.

“Seekonk is and always has been the ideal track for the midgets – fast, wide, and combines handling with driver skill more than anything else,” said Bertrand. “We’re excited to be back, and thank Ed and the entire Seekonk family for having us.”