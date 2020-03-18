New date announced for the 46th annual Liquid Death Icebreaker weekend at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park officials announced on Tuesday a new date for the 46th annual Liquid Death Icebreaker weekend.
The new tentative date will be held on May 15 and 16 that will feature the Death To Plastic 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event. The date is tentative due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
A full schedule for the event will be released in the near future. The Icebreaker was going to be held on April 3-5 but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
After working with all of the different parties involved, we feel this is the best weekend to run the Icebreaker and kick-off the Thompson racing season.
Just like the entire racing community, we are disappointed that we can’t start the race season as originally scheduled. However, we will continue to abide by our Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s Executive Orders and CDC suggestions during this time. We fully expect to begin the season with the Icebreaker, May 15-16, and look forward to seeing everyone back at the track soon.Terry Eames, General Manager of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park