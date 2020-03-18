New date announced for the 46th annual Liquid Death Icebreaker weekend at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park officials announced on Tuesday a new date for the 46th annual Liquid Death Icebreaker weekend.

The new tentative date will be held on May 15 and 16 that will feature the Death To Plastic 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event. The date is tentative due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A full schedule for the event will be released in the near future. The Icebreaker was going to be held on April 3-5 but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.