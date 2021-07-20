New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski was honorary pace car driver at Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski was the honorary pace car driver for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Olszewski told 22News how excited he is to have fans return to Gillette Stadium this fall for the Patriot’s home games.

“We’re pumped. It was a weird deal for everybody. Can make no excuses because no one could have fans. When you run out of the tunnel at Gillette Stadium and they still do the smoke and they’re playing AC/DC and it’s empty. you could hear a pin drop on the sidelines. It takes the life out of the game. It almost feels like a practice. Having our fans is going to be huge for us. We’re excited for it,” Olszewski said.

One story Olszewski shared was the time he was back in college as he went to school in Minnesota. He was given $60 per diem. Olszewski bought a Kevin Harvick Busch Light jacket that was $55. He spent the rest of the money on a Big Mac and fries where he thought it was $5.99.

The New England Patriots will begin their 2021 regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 12 at Gillette Stadium.