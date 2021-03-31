New England Race Fuel and GAF Roofing to provide contingency bonus for Open Modified races at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP) – Stafford Speedway officials announced this past week New England Race Fuel and GAF Roofing have provided contingency bonuses for the Open Modified races during the 2021 season. With these contingencies, the winner of the Open Modified races will go home with $5,000.

Many modified drivers from around the region have entered the Open Modified races including Jon McKennedy, Eric Goodale, Patrick Emerling, Jeff Gallup, Woody Pitkat, Keith Rocco, Ronnie Williams, and Chase Dowling.

The first Open Modified event will be the Call Before You Dig 81 on Friday, May 14.

Stafford will begin their 2021 season with the NAPA Auto Parts Opening Weekend on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25.