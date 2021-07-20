New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu attends Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. New Hampshire Motor Speedway was allowed to have full capacity for the NASCAR weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Last year for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at NHMS, the speedway was only allowed to have 35 percent capacity. Sununu told 22News on Sunday how thrilled he was to see a full capacity for the race.

“We were one of the few places that could actually have a race last year and it did have restrictions on it. The key there was to make sure we kept momentum. When you got to cut a race off during COVID. We knew it would be hard to get the momentum back so I think one of the reasons you’re seeing the crowds here. People are excited. Truly back to normal. Obviously, we’re gonna have a great race today because we’re able to provide that flexibility, safety, but flexibility and we were able to kind of show other places how to do it. We were a model of that balance of creating opportunity but still giving people the knowledge even before we had the vaccine that you could do it in a safe way,” Sununu said.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is the largest venue in New England. Sununu feels it sets the marker and what they try to tell people is maybe the reason people come up to the Granite State is they are a NASCAR fan or maybe they love the beaches but there is also something around the next corner to maybe ATVing in the North Country or hiking at Monadnock.

“This really provides an opportunity to talk about all the other amazing things that we have going on in New Hampshire. So far it’s just been a phenomenal season. People are coming up here. We opened up a little earlier than everybody else. We provided the flexibility. We got the vaccine out faster than everybody else and that’s just giving these venues all the opportunity to be successful,” Sununu said.

Sununu felt it was huge the way people responded to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We were the fastest state in the country for a while in terms of getting it out. It is cause we were proactive about it. The (New Hampshire) Motor Speedway itself, we were putting 5,000 people through here on a weekend just to get the vaccine which was really impressive. They were awesome partners in that. Having the local partners, not just a government only perspective but really the local partners to help with that distribution just got us ahead of everybody else,” Sununu said.