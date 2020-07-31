NHMS Founder Bob Bahre to be honored at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race

A banner on the Main Grandstand is just one way the late track founder and New England motorsports pioneer, Bob Bahre, is being honored during the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. Photo Courtesy: NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- New Hampshire Motor Speedway founder Bob Bahre will be honored at Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race. Bahre passed away last Friday at the age of 93.

Bahre owned Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine. He sold the track and bought Bryar Motorsports Park and built New Hampshire International Speedway which is now New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Bahre was the owner of NHIS and sold it to Speedway Motorsports Inc in 2008.

Before the start of the race on Sunday, the speedway will honor Bahre with infield signage, a moment of silence, and recognition before the invocation.

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series will take the green flag this Sunday at 3 p.m.