NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup makes a return in 2021

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – The NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup will make a return for the 2021 season.

The Quest For The Cup will be held at the four NHSTRA tracks that will include Claremont Motorsports Park, Hudson Speedway, Lee USA Speedway, and Monadnock Speedway. The first race for the NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup will take place on Friday, April 23 at Claremont Motorsports Park. The second race will be held at Hudson Speedway on Sunday, May 9.

The NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup returns to Claremont Motorsports Park on Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 30.

The NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup will take place at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, July 3, and then back to Hudson Speedway on Sunday, July 18. They will round out the month of July with a race at Claremont Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 31.

The NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup will finish off the 2021 season with three races at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, September 18 along with Hudson Speedway on Sunday, September 26 and, the final race of the NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup will take place at the Lee USA Speedway during the Oktoberfest weekend. The date will be announced in the near future.

All of the NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup races will be Twin 35’s except for the race at the Lee USA Speedway. The format of the race at the Lee USA Speedway will be announced at a later date. The NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup races will count towards NASCAR points for each of the Twin 35’s except for Lee.

The Modified competitors must have a valid feature NASCAR license (FFD or a NASCAR Temp FFD License. along with The Quest For The Cup Registration Fee. The registration fee will go towards the NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup point fund. The registration fee is $50.

The point fund will be distributed to the drivers in the top 10 who have competed in seven races of the NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup.