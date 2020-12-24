NHSTRA Street Stock Battle of The Belt makes a return in 2021

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – The NHSTRA (New Hampshire Short Track Racing Association) Battle of The Belt for the Street Stocks will make a return for the 2021 season. There will be a total of four races. The first race will take place at Hudson Speedway on Sunday, June 27. The second race will take place at Claremont Motorsports Park on Friday, July 30.

The third race will be held on Friday, August 13 at the Lee USA Speedway and the championship race will be held at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, August 28.

The Battle of The Belt races will also be counted toward NASCAR points at each of the four races. All competitors that are competing in The Battle of The Belt races must have a NASCAR license or a temporary NASCAR license. The Battle of The Belt registration fee will be $25. The registration fee will go towards The Battle of The Belt point fund which will be $3,000. The top 10 finishers in The Battle of The Belt will receive the point fund money if they run in a minimum of three races.

The Street Stock competitors must complete an NHSTRA registration form for all four of the tracks, and the cars must be legal for the NHSTRA Street Stock division