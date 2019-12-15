NHSTRA to hold Battle of the Cup races for Modifieds Battle of the Belt returns for Street Stocks and Mini Stocks in 2020

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP)- The NHSTRA (New Hampshire Short Track Racing Association) will have a Battle of the Cup for the Modifieds starting in 2020.

There will be 10 races between the four New Hampshire tracks that will include Monadnock Speedway, Claremont Motorsports Park, Lee USA Speedway, and Hudson Speedway.

The 10 race schedule will be Sunday, May 10- Hudson Speedway, Friday, May 29- Claremont Motorsports Park, Saturday, June 13- Monadnock Speedway, Friday, July 17- Lee USA Speedway, Friday, July 31- Claremont Motorsports Park, Sunday, August 9- Hudson Speedway, Saturday, August 22- Monadnock Speedway, Saturday, September 5- Monadnock Speedway, Sunday, September 13- Hudson Speedway, the championship race will be held at Lee USA Speedway on Sunday, October 4 as part of Oktoberfest weekend.

There will be more information regarding race format and payout in the future for the NHSTRA Modifieds.

The NHSTRA Modifieds will be apart of the Regular Division programs at Monadnock, Hudson, and Claremont.

The Battle of the Belt for the Street Stocks and Mini Stocks will make a return in 2020 for a five-race schedule.

The Battle of the Belt for the Street Stocks will begin Friday, May 8 at Claremont Motorsports Park, with the other four races at Hudson Speedway on Sunday, June 28 and then Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, July 4, followed by Lee USA Speedway on Friday night, August 14 with the championship race being held on Labor Day Weekend at Claremont Motorsports Park on Sunday, September 6. Jaret Curtis took down the Battle of The Belt in Street Stocks during the 2019 season.

The Battle of the Belt for the Mini Stocks will start on Sunday, May 17 at Lee USA Speedway, followed by Claremont Motorsports Park on Friday, June 19, Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, July 11, Hudson Speedway on Sunday, August 2, with the championship race being held on Saturday, September 19 at Monadnock Speedway