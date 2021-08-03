Nick Anglace wins the SK Lights race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Nick Anglace took down the win in the 20 lap SK Lights race at Stafford Speedway on Friday evening. Amanda West would lead the first lap of the race as she and Tyler Barry raced side by side at the start of the 20 lap event. Barry and West would continue to race side by side as Barry took the lead on lap 4.

Anglace would move into the top five as he passed Meghan Fuller on lap 8 and would move into fourth as he passed Bob Charland on lap 9. Anglace moved into third on lap 11 as he passed Brian Sullivan and passed Amanda West for second on lap 13.

The only caution of the event would come out with five laps remaining as Brian Sullivan spun in front of Bob Charland and collecting several other cars including Steven Chapman and George Bessette, Jr. On the restart, Anglace and Barry would race side by side as Anglace would take the lead. Derek Debbis would move into second as he tried to challenge Anglace for the lead but Anglace was able to win his second race of the 2021 season.

Debbis finished in second. Tyler Barry finished in third. Bob Charland finished in fourth and Amanda West rounded out the top five.

Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 11th and Josh Carey out of Belchertown finished in 13th.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action this Friday night for the GAF Roofing 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race along with the five Stafford weekly divisions.