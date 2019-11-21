Northeast Classic coming to NHMS April 2020

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – American Canadian Tour and Pro All Star Series officials along with New Hampshire Motor Speedway announced on Thursday the inaugural Northeast Classic will happen on Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18, 2020.

It will open up the 2020 season for both the American Canadian Tour Late Models and the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models as they will both will race 75 laps. The Tour Type Modifieds will also race 75 laps. The 8-Cylinder Street Stocks will also be apart of the program and they will race 40 laps.

On Friday, April 17 will be a practice day for all divisions and on Saturday, April 18 will be a full day of racing. A rain date for Sunday, April 19 has been added if needed. More details will come out in the near future.

“We’re beyond excited to return to NHMS,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release. “A few months ago, an event like this wasn’t even on our radar. But Tom Mayberry and the folks at NHMS worked with us to make it happen, and we’ve put something together that we think racers and fans will love. ACT had a great run at NHMS with the Invitational for nine years, and we’re happy to start a new chapter at this great racetrack.”

The last time the American Canadian Tour visited New Hampshire Motor Speedway was back in Sept 2017. Woody Pitkat took down the win in the Invitational.

“We’re already looking forward to April,” PASS owner Tom Mayberry added in a news release. “A big event always gets a season started on the right foot. What bigger way to open our 2020 Northeast racing season than on the biggest stage in the region? We’re glad to be working with ACT and NHMS on this event and aim to make it a new annual tradition for racers from Connecticut to Quebec.”

The Pro All Star Series Super Late Models have raced at New Hampshire Motor Speedway twice. The first time was in 2015 and this past summer at the New England Short Track Showdown. Eddie MacDonald has won both races with the Pro All Star Series at the Magic Mile.

The 2020 American Canadian Tour Late Models and Pro All Star Series Super Late Model schedule will be released in the next few weeks.