Olson Apartments out of Feeding Hills renews SK Light contingency at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Stafford Speedway officials announced on Tuesday Olson Apartments out of Feeding Hills has renewed their contingency bonus for the SK Lights. It will be the sixth consecutive season that Olson Apartments has done the SK Lights bonus. Olson Apartments will give a $75 bonus to the third-place finisher in the SK Lights. The contingency bonus will now give the third-place finisher a total of $325.

“I’ve always loved the modifieds and the SK Light division is a great way for me to be able to help up and coming drivers and teams to keep on moving their way up,” said Mark Olson, Owner of Olson Apartments in a news release.

“I really enjoy the show that Stafford puts on and I know last year was tough but the track and all the drivers and teams did a heck of a job getting in all the races that were run. When the SK Lights are on the track, I like to keep an eye on who is in third place during the races. I like to walk through the pit area and talk with the drivers and teams from all divisions, not just the SK Light division. With how things were last season we really didn’t do much of that so hopefully, things will be back to normal and we can enjoy having conversations again with all the teams and drivers. I’m looking forward to watching more exciting racing at Stafford in all 5 weekly divisions, not just the SK Light division and I can’t wait for the season to get started.

Some drivers from the Western Massachusetts area have registered in the SK Lights including Josh Carey out of Belchertown, Alina Bryden out of West Springfield, Todd Douillard out of Palmer, and Geoff Boisjolie out of Montgomery.

Stafford Speedway will begin their 2021 season with the NAPA Auto Parts Opening Weekend on Saturday, April 24 and, Sunday, April 25. On Saturday, April 24, the race program will feature the Granite State Pro Stocks Series, SK Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Late Models, and Street Stocks. On Sunday, April 25, it will be the 49th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler featuring the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 150 lap race along with the SK Modifieds, SK Lights, and the Vintage All-Star Modifieds.

Grandstand tickets for Saturday, April 24 is currently on sale and can be purchased on Stafford Speedway’s website. Grandstand tickets for Sunday, April 25 are sold out due to capacity restrictions. You can sign up on Stafford Speedway’s website for ticket alerts Paddock passes will go on sale for the NAPA Auto Parts Opening Weekend two weeks prior to the event.