Open Street Stock race makes a return for the Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – The Open Street Stock race will make a return to the Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, April 10. The winner of the 25 lap race will go home with $1,000. The rules for this race will be mostly the same with the exception of a different Hoosier Tire for the race. Teams will need to use the Hoosier 790’s for the race.

More information regarding the Open Street Stock race can be found on the ACT Tour and PASS website at www.acttour.com and www.proallstarseries.com The event debuted last October at the Sunoco World Series of Racing at the 5/8 mile oval. Belchertown’s Chris Buffone took down the win in his first start at Thompson.

The 46th annual Icebreaker makes a return to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Friday, April 9, through Sunday, April 11 with the debut of the Thompson Open Outlaw Modified Series as they will race 125 laps for $10,000 to win. Doug Coby has entered the event along with Bobby Santos, III, Jon McKennedy, Ron Silk, Mike Christopher, Jr, Eric Goodale, Matt Swanson, and others. The race will take place on Sunday, April 11.

The PASS Super Late Models will headline the program on Saturday, April 10 for a 75 lap race. Other divisions that will be apart of the 46th annual Icebreaker weekend will be the Sunoco Modifieds, ACT Type Late Models, Limited Sportsmen, SK Lights, Mini Stocks, NEMA Lites, and the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series.

There will be a practice on Friday, April 9. A full weekend schedule will be announced at a later date.