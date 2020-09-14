Owen wins SK Modified race/TC 13 Shootout at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Todd Owen would tell you Friday night was probably the biggest night for his racing career.

Owen took down the win in the 40 lap SK Modified feature. After the 40 lap SK Modified race, the top 13 finishers in the race got to compete in the third annual TC 13 Shootout in honor of Ted Christopher. Owen would cap off the night with the 13 lap Shootout win with a total of payday of over $3,000.

Owen would take the lead from Mike Christopher, Jr on lap 13. Christopher, Jr tried to take the lead back on lap 14 but Owen was able to hold him off. Owen had over a second lead with 10 laps remaining in the 40 lap SK Modified race. Owen would go onto win his second race of the 2020 season.

Mike Christopher, Jr finished in second. Marcello Rufrano finished in third. Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in 14th. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 17th. Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in 24th and John Catania out of Agawam finished in 27th. The top 13 drivers of the 40 lap SK Modified would race in the TC 13 Shootout.

Mike Christopher, Jr took the lead from Troy Talman at the start of the race. Owen got into fourth. Talman moved into the lead on lap 4 from Christopher, Jr. Owen would move into the lead with six laps remaining after he and Talman made contact one lap before. Owen would go onto win the 13 lap race and win $1,313 in the TC 13 Shootout. Owen has had a tough two weeks being involved in a wreck in turn 3. He talked about both wins to 22News.

“It’s probably the biggest night of my racing career almost. We definitely had some tough luck. I believe in racing. You put yourself in a situation and sometimes you come out on the positive end and other times you get wrecked. We went home. We fought hard and we obviously came back this week with a rocketship. It’s something special to know that we build our own cars, Butch Shea, Chassis Pro, myself, and my good friend Donny Wood from RAD Auto Machine. It’s insane. I am happy I get to drive it and be apart of this team. It’s definitely a whole team effort whether it would be David Arute, Tyler Leary, or Derek Debbis, or Bryan Narducci in our shop We all work together to make sure our cars get done every week. This is more of a victory for everybody,” Owen said.

Troy Talman would finish in second and Mike Christopher, Jr would finish in third in the TC 13 Shootout.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night for the Twisted Tea Open Modified 80.