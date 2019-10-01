Owen wins SK Modified race Williams is back-to-back champion at NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Todd Owen took down the win in the 40 lap SK Modified feature as part of the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final weekend at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Ronnie Williams went on to clinch the SK Modified championship as he won back-to-back championships in the division.

Marcello Rufrano led the field to the green in the 40 lap feature. The first caution came out on lap 10 for a spin by Shawn Thibeault between turns one and two. Rufrano led on the restart as Owen would look to pass him for the lead. Owen took the lead two laps later on lap 12.

The second caution came out at the halfway point on lap 20 as Curt Brainard stopped in turns three and four as smoke was coming out of his car. Owen led the field on the restart. The third caution came out on lap 25 for a pair of spins by Matt Vassar and Shawn Thibeault. On the restart, the caution would fly again as Chase Dowling slid into turn two and came to a stop by the exit of pit road.

Owen led again on the restart. The caution would come back out one lap later on lap 26 as Joey Cipriano and Andrew Molleur would be involved in an incident. Owen led on the restart as Ronnie Williams was in the seventh position.

The caution returned with 12 laps remaining for a spin by Mike Christopher, Jr. On the restart, the caution came back out for spins by Tyler Leary, Troy Talman, and Tyler Hines. Owen led on the restart as Williams needed to finish fourth to clinch the championship. Williams moved into fourth with three laps remaining. Owen was able to go on to win his fourth race of the season. With Williams and Owen being tied for the points lead. Williams won the tiebreaker with the most wins. He would finish the event in fourth.

Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in sixth. Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in 18th after making his SK Modified debut and Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 19th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action in 2020 with the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler in April.