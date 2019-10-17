Owen wins Sunoco Modified season finale; Rocco clinches the Sunoco Modified championship

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP)- Todd Owen took down the win in Sunday’s 30 lap Sunoco Modified feature.

Keith Rocco went on to clinched his eighth Sunoco Modified championship and his fourth consecutive championship. It is Rocco’s 17th NASCAR Division one title.

Todd Owen and Ronnie Williams would battle for the lead. Williams would be penalized during the event. Mike Christopher, Jr would try to contend for the win but Owen was able to hold off to go on to win the event. Woody Pitkat finished the event in second. Mike Christopher, Jr finished in third. Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in 10th and Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 18th.

Shawn Monahan went on to win the 20 lap Limited Sportsman feature. Kyle Gero clinched the 2019 Limited Sportsman championship. Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow finished in 12th place in the 20 lap event.

Tommy Silva won the 15 lap Mini Stock event. Doug Curry clinched the 2019 Mini Stock championship. Alby Ovitt won the Street Stock Showdown Series race. Ryan Bell won the NHSTRA Late Model Sportsman event. Alby Ovitt won the Street Stock Showdown Series event. Gerald Giorando, Jr won the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series event and Matthew Kimball won the North East Mini Stock Tour event.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be back in action on the oval in 2020.