Breaking News
US Rep. Elijah Cummings has died at age 68
1  of  24
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District Carando/Smithfield Foods Career Tec East Longmeadow Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Gill Elementary School Greater Spfld. Senior Services, Inc. Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Jackson Street School - Northampton James Clark School - Agawam Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School May Center School Open Arms Child Care Center Orange Elementary Schools Quabbin Regional School District South Hadley Public Schools Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Suffield Public Schools Willie Ross School for the Deaf WNEU

Owen wins Sunoco Modified season finale; Rocco clinches the Sunoco Modified championship

Racing

by: Matthew Wiernasz

Posted: / Updated:

Todd Owen celebrates the win Matthew Wiernasz Photo

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP)-  Todd Owen took down the win in Sunday’s 30 lap Sunoco Modified feature.

Keith Rocco went on to clinched his eighth Sunoco Modified championship and his fourth consecutive championship. It is Rocco’s 17th NASCAR Division one title. 

Todd Owen and Ronnie Williams would battle for the lead.  Williams would be penalized during the event. Mike Christopher, Jr would try to contend for the win but Owen was able to hold off to go on to win the event. Woody Pitkat finished the event in second.  Mike Christopher, Jr finished in third. Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in 10th and Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 18th. 

Shawn Monahan went on to win the 20 lap Limited Sportsman feature. Kyle Gero clinched the 2019 Limited Sportsman championship. Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow finished in 12th place in the 20 lap event. 

Tommy Silva won the 15 lap Mini Stock event. Doug Curry clinched the 2019 Mini Stock championship. Alby Ovitt won the Street Stock Showdown Series race. Ryan Bell won the NHSTRA Late Model Sportsman event. Alby Ovitt won the Street Stock Showdown Series event. Gerald Giorando, Jr won the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series event and Matthew Kimball won the North East Mini Stock Tour event. 

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be back in action on the oval in 2020. 

  • Keith Rocco won the Sunoco Modified championship Matthew Wiernasz Photo
  • Tyler Leary (1X) and Troy Talman (3) racing side by side Matthew Wiernasz Photo
  • Tyler Leary (1X) spins Matthew Wiernasz Photo
  • Todd Owen (81) and Troy Talman (3) racing down the backstretch Matthew Wiernasz Photo
  • Todd Owen (81) and Ronnie Williams (50) racing down the backstretch Matthew Wiernasz Photo
  • Ronnie Williams (50) and Troy Talman (3) racing down the backstretch Matthew Wiernasz Photo
  • Glen Reen (17R) and Tim Jordan (47) racing into turn 2 Matthew Wiernasz Photo
  • Troy Talman (3) and Woody Pitkat (10) racing side by side Matthew Wiernasz Photo
  • Todd Owen comes to the checkered flag to win the Sunoco Modified event Matthew Wiernasz Photo
  • Todd Owen celebrates the win Matthew Wiernasz Photo
  • Belchertown’s Josh Carey (69) racing in the Limited Sportsman race Matthew Wiernasz Photo
  • Shawn Monahan (55) comes to the checkered flag to win the Limited Sportsman race Matthew Wiernasz Photo
  • Shawn Monahan in victory lane Matthew Wiernasz Photo
  • Kyle Gero won the 2019 Limited Sportsman championship Matthew Wiernasz Photo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories