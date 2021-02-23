Paradiso Insurance to sponsor Late Model 50 and Weekly Bonus at Stafford Speedway

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Stafford Speedway officials announced last Friday, Paradiso Insurance will sponsor the Late Model 50 which will be a 50 lap race on Friday, September 3 along with a $75 weekly contingency bonus to the third-place finisher in the Late Model races throughout the 2021 season.

“We’re very excited to have an organization like Paradiso Insurance involved at Stafford Speedway,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute in a news release. “Chris and his team at Paradiso Insurance are a cornerstone here in Stafford Springs and are very involved in the local community. We are looking forward to the multi-year partnership with our Late Model division.”

Granby’s Adam Gray is the defending champion of the Late Model division at Stafford Speedway. Hatfield’s Tyler Leary took down the win in the 50 lap Late Model race last September. There were seven different winners in the Late Model division at Stafford during the 2020 season. Adam Gray led the division with six wins. East Longmeadow’s Tom Fearn did not win a race last year.

“We are beyond excited to be able to be a part of this sponsorship. I love supporting local businesses and the community involvement all around,” noted Paradiso Licensed Insurance Professional Jessica Balanceau in a news release. “Chris and all of us on the team are super excited for our sponsorship with Stafford Motor Speedway as they are a huge staple in our community.”

Stafford Speedway will begin the 2021 season with the NAPA Auto Parts Opening Weekend on Saturday, April 24 and, Sunday, April 25. On Saturday, April 24, it will feature the Granite State Pro Stock Series as they will race at Stafford for the first time. The other divisions that will be apart of the program on Saturday, April 24 will be the SK Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Late Models, and Street Stocks. On Sunday, April 25, it will be the 49th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler featuring the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour as they will race 150 laps along with the SK Modifieds as they will race for the second time during the weekend, SK Lights, and the Vintage All-Star Modifieds.

Tickets for the NAPA Auto Parts Opening Weekend will go on sale on Monday, March 1 as there will be a limited number of tickets due to COVID-19 restrictions.