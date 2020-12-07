PASS Mods releases 2021 schedule

Photo Justin Larsen (18) racing to his first win in the PASS Mods at Oxford as Tyler King (11) won the 2020 PASS Mod championship (Norm Marx Photo)

NAPLES, ME (WWLP)- The Pro All Stars Series revealed their 2021 schedule for the PASS Mods division this past week.

The 2021 season will start off with the first two races at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, April 25 and, Saturday, May 8. The third race of the 2021 season will be held at the Lee USA Speedway on Sunday, May 16 followed by their first trip of the season to White Mountain Motorsports Park on Sunday, May 23.

The series will have then have the next two races in the month of June starting with Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, June 6 and they will race for the first time at Hudson International Speedway on Sunday, June 20.

They will head to Monadnock Speedway for the first time to race at the Southern New Hampshire quarter-mile oval on Sunday, July 4. They will race at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, July 11 followed by a Wednesday night race at Seekonk Speedway as part of the inaugural Bay State Classic on Wednesday, July 28. They will head back to Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, August 15. They will be part of one of the most prestigious short track events in the country at the Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday, August 28 and, Sunday, August 29.

The PASS Mods will have finish off September and October with three races. The first one will be at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, September 18. They will race at the 59th annual Vermont Milk Bowl weekend at Thunder Road Speedbowl on Friday, October 1.

The 2021 season finale for the PASS Mods will be held at Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday, October 16.