Patnode wins the NHSTRA Modified 100, Belchertown’s Chris Buffone wins the Street Stock race at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP)- Todd Patnode took the lead from Brad Zahensky with 37 laps to go to win the NHSTRA Modified 100. Zahensky was on the pole after the field was inverted.

Deerfield’s Ben Byrne took the lead from Zahensky on lap 14. The first caution of the event came out on lap 32 as Andy Major spun between turns 3 and 4 as Byrne would have nowhere to go as he would get into Major. Zahensky would take over the lead as Byrne’s night would come to an end. Zahensky would lead the next 31 laps before Patnode would take the lead for good and win the 100 lap event. He would talk about the win to 22News.

“We had a real good car. I went a little earlier than I normally do in a 100 lapper. I hadn’t plan on going that early. When we took the lead, I looked up at the scoreboard, I am like oh great lap 65 you’re an idiot, you went way too fast. We ended up holding on. The guys that were running fast picked up the pace with us. We got lucky there that they didn’t hold back. My guys work hard on this thing week in and week out. Really found something about five races ago. It’s just really good,” Patnode said.

Russ Hersey finished in second.

Joe Kendall finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News, “I am stoked. Car felt good right off the bus. I was feeling confident . We got a good set of tires. A couple of convenient restarts when we needed them. The better cars fell off early. We were able to save enough for the end. Just real happy with the car. We finally got a 100 lapper under our belt. Can’t complain really.”

Cory Plummer finished in fourth. He talked about his race to 22News, “I am pretty excited about it. I would’ve liked one better. We had a plan to be better. Soon as we swapped our rights (right side tires) we went from backing in the corner to plowing. At the end there when it was time to go, we couldn’t turn. It is what it is. Will take a fourth and I am excited to have races like this. I’d love to see more races like this.”

Brian Chapin out of Palmer finished in fifth. He talked about his race to 22News, “I am thrilled. That was a long race. It was hot. Didn’t get one chance off the bottom on a restart. Almost had fourth. I was too tight. I wasn’t about to wreck me and (Cory) Plummer coming to the line but I am freaking thrilled.”

Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in sixth. Chicopee native Kimmy Rivet finished in seventh. Granby’s Nate Wenzel finished in 11th. Ben Byrne out of Deerfield finished in 19th and Cole Littlewood out of Orange finished in 21st.

Belchertown’s Christopher Buffone in victory lane at Monadnock (Photo Courtesy of Emily Miller)

Belchertown’s Christopher Buffone took down the win in the 25 lap Street Stock race. It was his fourth win of the 2021 season. Tim Wenzel out of Holyoke finished in second. Nathan Wenzel out of Granby finished in third. Mike Radzuik out of Erving finished in seventh and Paul Smith out of Athol finished in 12th.

Justin Littlewood out of Orange won the 25 lap Late Model Sportsman race. Cole Littlewood also from Orange would finish in sixth.

Gordon Farnum won the 25 lap Mini Stock race. Jake Puchalski out of Sunderland finished in sixth. Jeff Asselin out of Granby finished in seventh. Jeff Heath out of Chicopee finished in eighth and Mike Douglas out of Northfield finished in 13th.

Travis Hollins won the Six Shooters race and Ed Petruskevicius won the Young Guns race.

Monadnock Speedway will be back in action this Saturday as the Tri Track Open Modifieds will make a return for the second time during the 2021 season with a 100 lap race.