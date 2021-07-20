Photo Finish: Granby’s Adam Gray wins the Late Model race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Granby’s Adam Gray would win the 30 lap Late Model race on Friday night at Stafford Speedway as he beat Michael Bennett to the line in a photo finish.

Chicopee’s Andrew Durand led the field to the green The caution would come out on lap 1 for a multicar wreck. Durand would lead on the restart. At lap 10, Durand would still be in the lead. The caution came back out on lap 15 as Paul Varrcchio, Jr, Trace Beyer, and Zack Robinson.

Michael Bennett would make a three wide pass on the restart for the lead. The caution would come out one lap later as Tom Butler and Rick Lanagan spun in turn 1. Bennett would lead on the restart as Adam Gray would start to contend for the lead. Gray would take the lead from Bennett with 10 laps remaining. Bennett would then retake the lead on the final lap. Gray would then get a chance in turns 3 and 4 and race with Bennett as he beat Bennett at the finish line in a photo finish.

Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in fifth. Andrew Durand out of Chicopee finished in eighth. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 11th.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action on Friday night.