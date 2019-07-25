Photos: NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice in Loudon

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) - Christopher Bell was able to go back-to-back and win in the ROXOR 200 for the second year in a row in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. Bell led 186 out of the 200 laps on Saturday afternoon.

"A race car driver is only as fast as the race car he sits in, so I’m very fortunate to be able to drive for this group of guys,” said 24-year-old Bell about his Joe Gibbs Racing team. “I got to ride from Thunder Road here to Loudon with one of my crew guys, and we were just talking about how thankful I am to be racing for them. It’s a dream come true to be racing with this group of people because they make me look good."