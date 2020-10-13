Pitkat wins Late Model Open at the Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Woody Pitkat dominated the 50 lap Late Model Open as he won the event on Saturday night as part of the 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Pitkat would take the lead early.

New Salem’s Tom Carey, III would move his way to the front after starting in the eighth position. Carey, III would start to catch Pitkat but the caution would come out on lap 19 for Jimmy Renfrew, Jr as his car would stall. On the restart, Pitkat would resume the lead. Carey, III would start to fade away as Pitkat would continue to dominate and win the 50 lap race.

He would win $4.800 dollars as the race paid the base purse of $2,000 and $2,800 in lap leader money, Tom Carey, III out of New Salem would finish in second. Jake Johnson finished in third. Derek Gluchacki finished in fourth and Matthew Lowinski-Loh would round out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Ryan Morgan, Mark Jenison, Ryan Lineham, Mike Mitchell, and Travis Jurcik.

The 2020 oval season at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park has come to an end. More information regarding the 2021 season will be announced in the future.