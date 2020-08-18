Pro Late Model race at Stafford canceled

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Stafford Motor Speedway officials announced on Monday the Pro Late Model race that was going to be held this upcoming Saturday has been canceled. The event was going to be held back in May but due to Covid-19, it was rescheduled to August.

“We had strong interest in this event when it was scheduled earlier in the season but with the date change being so close to the Oxford 250, the scheduling didn’t work,” explained Stafford Speedway President Mark Arute in a news release.

“It’s a tough decision but we decided to cancel this event as it would not have lived up to what our race fans expect from a Stafford Speedway show. We won’t rule out trying a similar event in the future but 2020 was not meant to be for the Pro Late Model division.”

The Late Models along with the Limited Late Models and Street Stocks will now race in the Lincoln Tech 80 Open Modified with the SK Modifieds and the SK Lights.

“We’re back to our classic Friday night event pairing the Modifieds with our 5 weekly divisions,” continued Arute.

“We’ve said this a few times this year but we want to thank all the fans and race teams for working with us through the ever changing 2020 season. We appreciate all the support we’ve received.”

Tickets that have been purchased for Saturday will be fully refunded. The weekly race teams that have purchased their tickets for Saturday will be moved to Friday. General Admission Tickets and Paddock Passes are currently on sale online for the Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80. Per State Mandate, the capacity limit is 25%. Once the event is sold out, additional tickets will not be available. Fans and teams are encouraged to order tickets in advance.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night with the Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80.