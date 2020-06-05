Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup Series raced moved at Kentucky Speedway

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 13: Kurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 13, 2019 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

SPARTA, KY (WWLP) – Kentucky Speedway officials announced on Thursday a four-race line up for their NASCAR race weekend that will be held the weekend of Sunday, July 12.

The Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart NASCAR Cup Series will be moved to Sunday, July 12. The race will be held at 2:30 p.m.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will now have a doubleheader on Thursday and Friday, July 9 and 10 one of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race that is being held at Kentucky Speedway is being realigned from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series will be moved to Saturday, July 11 with a start time of 1 p.m.