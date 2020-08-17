Rameau wins first career Tri Track Open Modified Series race at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Sam Rameau scored his first career win in the 100 lap Tri Track Open Modified Series event at Monadnock on Saturday.

Deerfield’s Ben Byrne led the field to the green and would lead most of the race. The first caution came out on lap 53 as Kurt Vigeant came to a stop in the infield. A lot of the drivers came in for tires during the first caution.

Byrne led on the restart as the caution returned on lap 56 for a spin by Carl Mederios, Jr on the frontstretch. On the restart, Chris Pasteryak had trouble near turn as it looks like the engine went. He was able to get the car to the pits without the caution coming out.

Les Hinckley would take the lead from Byrne on lap 60. The caution would return on lap 64 as Kirk Alexander came to a stop between turns 3 and 4. The top 4 came onto pit road for adjustments. Ron Silk and Matt Hirschman led thew field to the green on the restart. Rameau moved into second on lap 65. Rameau took the lead on lap 72. The caution would return with four laps to go as Les Hinckley had a right front flat tire and came to a stop in turn 3 and 4.

On the final restart, Ronnie Williams tried to pass Rameau as he used the front bumper and gave Rameau a shot. Williams would go spinning and Rameau would go on to win the race. He talked about the win to 22News.

” I don’t even know where to start. There’s so many people behind the scenes here. Everyone who helps me out believes in me. We haven’t had the best of luck. We switched chassis over the winter. Haven’t really found the sweet spot of them but we found it now,” Rameau said.

Brian Robie finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News.

“It means the world to us. We’re still new to this. We have only been touring racing for a year and a half. Everything is new to us. The crate racing is one thing. You put the tires on and you go flat out for 50 laps because it’s not going to fade. These things they change so much from lap 1 until lap 100. It’s a whole different ball game. Trying to get used to all the changes in adjustments you have to make. Were doing well,” Robie said.

Matt Hirschman finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News.

“Satisfied coming out of the final corner with a third-place finish but not happy. We made an improvement from July but not a big enough one to really feel like I had a car that could win. We’re just off a little bit here. We were off quite a bit maybe. Car is just not to my liking and maybe it’s me. I haven’t raced at this track a lot,” Hirschman said.

Woody Pitkat finished in fourth and Anthony Nocella rounded out the top five. Ben Byrne out of Deerfield finished in 22nd.

The Tri-Track Open Modified Series next race will be the season finale at Stafford Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 24.