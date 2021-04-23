Renfrew Jr wins 8-Cylinder Street Stock Open at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – After being involved in a crash in the closing laps of the ACT Tour race, Jimmy Renfrew, Jr would win the 25 lap 8-Cylinder Street Stock Open as part of the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Renfrew Jr would dominate the race. There were four cautions in the first nine laps of the event. On lap 7, Ryan Waterman and Jordan Russell hit the wall in turn 1.

Renfrew Jr would continue to lead on the restart. There would be a battle from second through fifth place during the last half of the race. Jimmy Renfrew, Jr would go onto win the event as he won it by nine seconds. He talked about the win to 22News.

“It means a lot. Not all the time you get to come up here to race on a big track like this. First time I’ve been up here with my street stock and ended up in victory lane. Can’t ask for anything more than that,” Renfrew Jr said.

Renfrew Jr said the car was very good all day.

“Car never skipped a beat. It was good. Same car from green to checkered,” Renfrew Jr added.