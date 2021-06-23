Renfrew, Jr wins ACT Tour race at Hudson Speedway

HUDSON, NH (WWLP) – Jimmy Renfrew, Jr won his first-ever ACT Tour Late Model race on Sunday evening at Hudson Speedway. It was the fourth race in a row ACT has had a first-time winner. Renfrew, Jr also became the 82nd different winner overall on the ACT Tour since 1992. Renfrew, Jr also won the 50 lap Late Model race on Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park.

Trent Goodrow started on the pole and Renfrew, Jr started on the outside pole. Renfrew, Jr did not waste any time and took the lead from Goodrow on lap 3. The first caution came out on lap 25 for Joey Polewarczyk, Jr as he cut a right-rear tire.

Ryan Kuhn moved into second place as Renfrew, Jr would still lead. The second caution came out on lap 29 as Kevin Vaudrien spun. Renfrew, Jr continued to lead on the restart and dominate the event.

Erick Sands brought out the caution on lap 109 as he went into turn 2 and backed into the wall. Renfrew, Jr led on the restart. New Salem’s Tom Carey, III would try to battle for second place with Ryan Kuhn. The caution would come back out for the final time on lap 139 as Derek Gluchacki spun in turn two.

Renfrew, Jr would lead on the restart. Carey, III and Ben Rowe would move into second and third. Renfrew, Jr went onto win his first-ever ACT Tour event. He talked about his win to 22News.

“Our car was really good. Slipping and sliding but I think everybody does. That’s this track and racing during the day. Overall good car. Can’t thank everyone enough at Dale Shaw Race Cars. They gave me a hot rod today. my family, my mom and, dad, my girlfriend, everyone that came to help out today. It’s really good I can’t believe this,” Renfrew, Jr said.

Tom Carey, III out of New Salem finished in second. Carey, III has had a lot of momentum lately as he won his first ACT Tour race on June 12 at White Mountain Motorsports Park and finished last Wednesday at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Carey, III talked about his race too 22News.

“It was a good run. We’ve had a fast piece everywhere we went. Never set place in here before. My kind of race track. Little bullring. Really hustle it. We came away with a second place,” Carey, III said.

Ben Rowe finished in third. Ryan Kuhn finished in fourth and D.J. Shaw rounded out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Derek Gluchacki, Stephen Donahue, Jimmy Hebert, Shawn Swallow, and Jarret Curtis.

The next event for the ACT Tour Late Models will be at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, July 11.