Rich Hammann wins the Limited Late Model race at Stafford in a photo finish

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Rich Hammann out of Tolland, CT took down the win in the 20 lap Limited Late Model race on Friday night at Stafford Speedway as he won the race in a photo finish.

Devon Jencik was in the lead at the start of the 20 lap race but it was not long before the first caution of the event came out on lap 1 as Jay Clement spun on the front stretch. Springfield’s Mike Hopkins was also involved in bringing his night to an end. Gary Patnode would take the lead on the restart. East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn was in third on lap 4. Fearn took the lead in turn 3 on lap 9.

Fearn would be in the lead with five laps remaining as Hammann would be catching Fearn. Hammann made the move for the lead on the final lap as he was on Fearn’s back bumper when they went through turns 3 and 4. Hammann went to the inside and beat Fearn at the finish line in a photo finish.

Tyler Chapman took down the win in the 20 lap SK Lights race. Geoff Boisjolie out of Montgomery finished in 10th. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 14th and Josh Carey out of Belchertown finished in 19th.

Nickolas Hovey took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock race. Christopher Phelps out of New Salem finished in 14th.

Fearn would finish the race in second place. Stafford Speedway will be back in action this Friday night for the Midstate Site Development Street Stock Firecracker 30.