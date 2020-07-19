Robinson continues with momentum, wins 20 lap Street Stock race on Saturday at Stafford

Zach Robinson won his second Street Stock race of the weekend (Photo Courtesy of Stafford Motor Speedway)

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Zach Robinson continued the momentum from his win on Friday night and took down the 20 lap Street Stock feature on Saturday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Adrien Paradis, III led at the start of the 20 lap race. Robinson would be in second and would not waste any time to take the lead. He would pass Paradis for the lead on lap 2.

Jason Finklben would bring out the first caution of the event on lap 8 for a spin between turns 3 and 4. Robinson led on the restart.

Meg Fuller would try to contend for the lead. Fuller would be on the bumper of Robinson with five laps remaining but Robinson would hold off Fuller for his second win of the weekend.

Fuller would finish in second and Al Stone, III would finish in third. Chris Phelps out of New Salem would finish in 12th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.