Robinson wins for the first time in the Late Models at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Zack Robinson took down the victory in the 30 lap Late Model race on Friday evening at Stafford Speedway. Robinson took the lead on the restart from Paul Arute on lap 3 and would dominate the 30 lap event winning the race.

Chicopee’s Andrew Durand had his best finish in the Late Model. He took second place from Paul Arute on lap 16 and would finish in second during the 30 lap race. Durand talked about his race to 22News.

“I was kind of frustrated coming here this week. We’re trying to make the car better every week. I am learning how to set the Late Model up. We had a good finish,” Durand said.

Adam Gray out of Granby finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News.

“I am happy. I mean obviously, we all love to win. Starting 15th and coming the furthest to finish third is pretty cool. Especially some of the cautions didn’t really go our way. It would’ve been nice to have one with a couple of laps to go because we would’ve had something for them,” Gray said.

Darrell Keane finished in fourth and Andrew Molleur rounded out the top five. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in sixth. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 11th and Josh Wood out of Palmer finished in 14th.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action on Friday night for the GAF Roofing 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race along with the five Stafford weekly divisions.