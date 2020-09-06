Rocco goes back-to-back in the SK Modifieds at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Keith Rocco went back-to-back as he won his second SK Modified race in a row at Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday.

Marcello Rufrano took the lead at the start of the 40 lap race as the caution came out right away only completing one lap.

Narducci took the lead on the restart with an outside pass. Rufrano and Narducci would be battling side by side for the lead on lap 3. Rufrano completed the pass for the lead on lap 6. Narducci took the lead as the caution returned when Teddy Hodgdon took a hard hit with the turn 4 wall. Narducci took the lead on the restart.

Matt Vassar would be in third and Hampden’s Mikey Flynn would be racing in fourth. Owen moved into third on lap 8 and got sideways and fell back to fourth one lap later. Owen would be on the move as he moved into third and was in second by lap 13. The caution returned on lap 13 as Jonathan Smith spun Mike Christopher, Jr hit the wall where he had right-side damage.

Glen Reen was sent to the rear of the field for contact with Smith. Andrew Molleur would bring back out the caution as he went into the wall in turn 2. Owen would move into the lead on the restart. Rocco would take third from Vassar and Chase Dowling would round out the top five.

Rufrano was going for the lead when he made contact with Owen as they were battling for the lead in turn 3. Both cars would be behind the wall. Rocco and Dowling would be battling for the lead as they would race side by side. Rocco would take the lead from Rocco on lap 19. Tony Membrino, Jr would bring out the caution on lap 21 for a spin in turn 2.

Rocco took the lead on the restart. Cory DiMatteo was in second but Chase Dowling would pass DiMatteo for second. D.J. Burnham and Troy Talman would spin in turns 3 and 4 to bring out the caution with 13 laps remaining. Rocco took the lead on the restart as Williams would be in second.

Todd Owen would bring out the caution with seven laps remaining as he hit the backstretch. Max Zachem and Troy Talman would also be involved. Rocco took the lead on the restart and would be able to lead the final laps and win his fourth SK Modified race of the season at Stafford.

Ronnie Williams was second. Cory DiMatteo was in third. Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in seventh. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in eighth and Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in 24th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night with the TC 13 Shootout in honor of Ted Christopher.