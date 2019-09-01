Rocco takes down the win in the SK Modifieds at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Keith Rocco took down the win in the 40 lap SK Modified feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Troy Talman led up until eight laps remaining in the event as Cory DiMatteo took the lead.

DiMatteo and Rocco would battle for the lead. Rocco would try to use the outside lane of the track to pass DiMatteo with four laps remaining but Rocco went back into line. Rocco would try the outside again in the closing laps as DiMatteo and Wilbraham’s Glen Reen were also in contention for the win.

The top 3 cars touched going down the backstretch as DiMatteo went spinning into the grass along with Reen hitting the backstretch wall. Rocco brushed the wall and continued to on to lead the race when the caution came out on lap 38.

Rocco led the final restart and would hold off Ronnie Williams to win the 40 lap SK Modified feature and his fifth race of the 2019 season.

Rocco talked about the closing laps of the race to 22News about the accident.

“It was out of the corner of my sight. I was on the outside of Cory (DiMatteo) and had a wheel on him,” Rocco said.

Ronnie Williams finished in second. He talked about the closing laps of the race to 22News, “I was just keeping my eyes out. My spotter Jerry was telling to me to watch these guys that they are battling hard. Our car kept getting better throughout the race. When we got up to them something happened. Just shoot for the grass. There’s nothing usually in the grass. Shot for it and we were fine.”

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.