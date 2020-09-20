Rocco wins fifth SK Modified race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Keith Rocco took down his fifth win of the season in the 40 lap SK Modified feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Andrew Molleur took the lead at the start of the race but the caution came out on lap 1 for a spin by Marcello Rufrano in turn 2. Molleur would take the lead on the restart as Tony Membrino, Jr and Troy Talman would be in second and third. Membrino tried to take the lead from Molleur but Matt Vassar would bring out the second caution of the event on lap 3 as he spun in turn 4.

Molleur would lead on the restart as Talman would be second and Membrino and Hampden’s Mikey Flynn would battle for third. Flynn took third from Membrino, Jr on lap 6. Teddy Hodgdon would be in fourth and Todd Owen would round out the top five. Owen passed Hodgdon and Flynn on lap 10 and moved into third. Owen passed Talman for second on lap 11.

Owen took the lead from Molleur on lap 13. Mike Christopher, Jr would pass Flynn and move into the top five on the same lap. Stephen Kopcik would be in second and pass Owen for the lead with 12 laps remaining. Owen tried retaking the lead on lap 29, but Kopcik was able to hold off Owen. Rufrano and Jeff Malave would spin in turn 3 and the caution would come back out on lap 29.

On the restart, John Catania spun in turn 2. Owen would take the lead on the restart. Keith Rocco would move into second as Christopher, Jr, and Chase Dowling went up the track. The caution came out with five laps to go as Dan Avery and Matt Vassar hit the turn 3 wall.

On the restart, Owen got sideways heading those turn 1 and would fall back to 14th. Rocco would take the lead and win his fifth SK Modified race of the season. Stephen Kopcik was second. Chase Dowling was third.

Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in eighth. Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in 13th. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 14th and John Catania out of Agawam finished in 19th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday and Saturday. On Friday, it will be a regular program featuring the five track divisions that will be the SK Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Late Models, SK Lights, and Street Stocks. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be at the Connecticut half mile oval for the NAPA 150. The other divisions that will be racing on Saturday will be the Limited Late Models, SK Lights, and the Vintage All-Stars.