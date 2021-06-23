Rocco wins Nutmeg State 75 Outlaw Open Modified race and Sunoco Modified race

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Keith Rocco took down the win in the Nutmeg State 75 Outlaw Open Modified race last Wednesday at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Rocco also won the 30 lap Sunoco Modified race. Rocco along with the rest of the cars came onto pit road and came out first off of pit road on lap 50. Dave Sapienza led on the restart but Rocco took the lead in turn 1 on lap 51.

Ryan Preece would try to pass Rocco for the lead on several occasions but Rocco was able to hold onto win the 75 lap race.

Rocco talked about the win to 22News.

“It’s been along time since we ran two divisions here and doubled up. It’s a hard thing to do. Just can’t say enough for my car owners and my crew, and my brother. Really makes my job easier when you got good help,” Rocco said.

Ryan Preece finished second. He talked about his race to 22News.

“Weren’t good enough but we still had a good race car,” Preece said.

Ronnie Williams finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News.

“We had a good car. I thought we were going to be right in line there. Charged up through the field and kind of did. Once I got to Preece and Rocco. The car just came a little loose all the way around. I thought on that pit stop there we would be a little tighter. It is what it is. We still had a fast race car. I think if we even had one more lap with Keith (Rocco). We probably could get by him,” Williams said.

Brian Tagg won the Late Model race. New Salem’s Tom Carey, III finished in second. Corey Fanning took down the win in the Limited Sportsmen race. Buddy Charette won the SK Lights race. Steve Michalski won the Mini Stock race.

The next event on the oval at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be the Sam Adams Wicked Hazy IPA Spirit of 76 that will be held on Wednesday, July 7 featuring the Outlaw Open Modifieds, Sunoco Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Sportsmen, SK Lights, and Mini Stocks.