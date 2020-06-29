Rocco wins SK Modified Season Opener at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Keith Rocco took down the win in the 40 lap SK Modified feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Ronnie Williams led the field to the green as he and Todd Owen would battle for the lead. Williams would take the lead on lap 2. Owen took the lead from Williams two laps later. The first caution of the event came out on lap 4 for an incident involving Teddy Hodgdon and Dan Wesson.

On the restart, Owen retook the lead. Williams would go into second place. Williams retook the lead from Owen on lap 8. Owen took the lead back from Williams on lap 9 as Keith Rocco would move into second. The caution came out on lap 9 for a pair of spins by Tyler Hines and Matt Vassar. Williams took the lead on the restart and Owen and Rocco we’re battling for second.

Cory DiMatteo brought out the third caution on lap 12 for a spin in turn 4. On the restart, Bryan Narducci would spin in turn 2 as the caution came back out before a lap could be completed. Owen took the lead on the restart as Rocco followed sending Williams back to third. Rocco put the pressure on Owen for the lead. The caution would return on lap 19 for a spin by Michael Gervais Jr. on the backstretch.

When the green flag came back out, Rocco continued to try to pass Owen for the lead. Rocco took the lead from Owen between turns 1 and 2 on lap 24.

The caution returned with 13 laps remaining in the event as David Arute spun in turn 2. Rocco would lead on the restart as the caution would come back out on the backstretch as many cars would be involved including Glen Reen, Tyler Leary, Teddy Hodgdon, Andrew Molleur and Troy Talman.

On the next restart, Tom Bolles would hit the turn 3 wall involving more cars. Todd Owen took the lead on the restart as he came from third to first. Rocco would be in second. Rocco retook the lead from Owen in turn 3 with six laps to go. Rocco was able to hold off Owen for his first win of 2020. He talked to 22News about the win.

“There’s no better way to start off with the win. I’ll definitely take it,” Rocco said.

Todd Owen finished in second he gave his thoughts of the race to 22News.

“It was just good racing with Keith (Rocco. I think I had a better car in the short runs. He had a better car in the long runs. Was really good racing,” Owen said.

Stephen Kopcik finished third in the race. He talked to 22News about his third place finish.

“We were good all day. I knew we had a good car in the race. We were struggling to put time on the board in practice but I don’t think that matters. Long run speed is what you need and I think that’s what Todd (Owen) had and definitely Keith (Rocco) had,” Kopcik said.

Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in sixth. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 14th. Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in 15th. John Catania out of Agawam finished in 23rd and Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 27th.

Stafford will be back in action this upcoming Friday night.