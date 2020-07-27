Ronnie Williams scores first win of the season in the SK Modifieds at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Ronnie Williams passed Dana DiMatteo off of turn 2 on lap 20 to score his first win of the season in the SK Modifieds at Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Williams led on lap 33 and collected $433.00 dollars courtesy of Doug Dunleavy from Dunleavy Truck & Repair in honor of Wade Cole. Williams would never look back as he led the last half of the race. He talked about his win to 22News.

“Just a smooth race. I think we started seventh. Got up to the front real quick. Had a nice run. Had a good car. We started off the day with one of the worst cars I had. Adam (Skowyra) kept making adjustments and these guys just kept doing their thing. We ended up in victory lane,” Williams said.

Todd Owen finished in second. Stephen Kopcik finished in third. Mike Christopher, Jr finished in fourth and Keith Rocco rounded out the top five.

Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 15th. Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in 17th. Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 19th and John Catania out of Agawam finished in 27th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday and Saturday.