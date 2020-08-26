Ronnie Williams wins Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80 at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Ronnie Williams passed Jon McKennedy with six laps remaining in the Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80 and went on to win the 80 lap Modified race.

It was the second time Williams has won an Open Modified 80 race. Ryan Preece led the first lap of the event as Mike Christopher, Jr would take the lead from Preece on lap 7.

Dowling would then pass Preece for second on lap 8 as Williams made it into the top five. Williams passed Preece for third on lap 14. Christopher, Jr was still leading at lap 40. Williams was in second. The caution would come on lap 47 for a spin by Dana DiMatteo. All the lead lap cars came onto pit road on lap 47 during the first caution and change two tires. Jon McKennedy won the race off of pit road. Williams came out of pit road and would restart 14th.

McKennedy led on the restart. Christopher, Jr would be second on the restart and would fall back to fifth. The night would come to an end for Christopher, Jr with 22 laps to go as he fell off the pace and would go to pit road and put it behind the pit wall. Williams moved into fourth with 19 laps remaining. The caution came out with 14 laps to go for debris. McKennedy led on the restart as Rocco would be right behind McKennedy. Williams would move into second with 12 laps remaining.

Williams would move into the lead at lap 69 but McKennedy used a crossover move and retook the lead. Williams retook the lead in the closing laps of the Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80 as McKennedy did everything he could to hold onto the lead. Williams would go onto win the race. Williams talked about the win to 22News.

“We got a fast race car. We drove through the field up to fourth. They were a little too far in front of us trying to catch them and we were running the same lap times. When that caution came, it really saved us. We had a good car. I think we’re better than the top four and I think it showed. These guys gave me an awesome race car. I am just happy I am able to drive it.” Williams Said

Jon McKennedy finished in second. He talked about the race to 22News

“It was a good tough race. Obviously didn’t want that yellow. If the yellow didn’t come out, I think we would probably win. We were able to keep a six-seven car lead for a long time. We had a good car. Just came up one position short.” McKennedy Said

Keith Rocco finished in third. Ryan Preece finished in fourth and Matt Galko rounded out the top five.

Jeff Gallup out of Agawam finished in 22nd. The final Open Modified 80 of the season at Stafford will be the Twisted Tea 80 on Friday night, September 18. Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday.