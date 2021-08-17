Ronnie Williams wins the Truly Lemonade Hard Seltzer Midsummer 75 at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Ronnie Williams took the lead with 17 laps remaining in the Truly Lemonade Hard Seltzer Midsummer 75 Outlaw Open Modified Series event as he won on Wednesday evening at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Keith Rocco led the first 13 laps as Ryan Preece would take the lead in turn 1. Preece would start to pull away as McKennedy started in the back of the pack and worked his way up to third with 35 laps remaining. The only caution of the event would come out on lap 46. The drivers would come down to pit road for tires and adjustments.

Preece would lead the field to the green on the restart. McKennedy would be up to third within a lap. McKennedy took the lead from Preece on lap 55 but McKennedy would lead only three laps as Williams took the lead from McKennedy on lap 58 and led the final 17 laps to win the Truly Lemonade Hard Seltzer Midsummer 75.

Williams talked about the win to 22News, “It was good. We were bad in the first half. We came in and made an adjustment. Mully and Gary (Casella) did a great job with that and came out sixth on the restart. Just kind of had to pick our way through. A lot of the guys were just too tight in the center and we could really roll the center a lot better than them. Strong car. We’ve had strong cars every time we’ve shown up. Little things happen and we’re back in victory lane.”

McKennedy finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News.

“The car was really good before that yellow. We started 14th and I think we drove to the lead. Then after the pit stop, we put a right rear (tire) on. Car just pushed like a truck,” McKennedy said.

Matt Swanson finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News, “I mean all in all it was a good one. We had a good car right off the truck tonight. I think we were too good to start the race. I kind of hurt us at the end of the race. It was one of those deals where you were damned if you didn’t. All in all I think we were the most consistent car up front all night. I think we still have a little work to do.”

Keith Rocco finished in fourth and Chris Pasteryak rounded out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Eric Goodale, Ryan Preece, Tyler Barry, Paul LaPlante, and Andrew Charron.

Mark Jenison took down the win in the Late Model race. New Salem’s Tom Carey, III finished in 10th. Paul Newcomb won the Street Stock Open race. Ryan Waterman won the Limited Sportsmen race. Paul Charette won the SK Lights race and Jared Roy won the Mini Stock race.

There are just two events remaining in the 2021 season for the oval at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. The final Wednesday night event of the season will be held on Wednesday, September 15 for the Tripoint Showdown 75 presented by Twisted Tea as the Outlaw Open Modified Series will have a 75 lap race.

The final event of the 2021 season at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on the oval will be the 59th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing featuring the return of the Thompson 300.