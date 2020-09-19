Rules and Payout announced for the Open Shows for the 58th annual World Series of Racing at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – The American Canadian Tour and Pro All Star Series officials announced on Wednesday a purse structure along with rules for the open shows that will take a place at the 58th annual World Series of Racing coming up in just three weeks on October 9-11 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

The Open Modified race that will take place on Saturday, October 10 will be 75 laps with a total of $26,000 dollars in posted awards. The winner will go home with $5,000 dollars. All starters that take the green the flag will receive $500. The Open Modified race can be for cars that use the rules of the Modified Racing Series, Race of Champions, Tri-Track Open Modified Series, along with Stafford Motor Speedway Open Modified Series. SK Modifieds that wish to compete in the event may use any carburetors.

Teams that wish to enter the event and have their entry list postmarked before October 1 will be $50. Entries that are postmarked after October 1 will be $100. Teams that also enter the Open Modified event will have to run Hoosier Tires 1320 on the left side and the Hoosier Tire 1330 on the right side. Teams can register up to six tires and will have to register four tires for the heat race and the feature.

The Late Model Open will be 50 laps and the 350 Supers will be 30 laps as the winner of both races will go home with $2,000. The posted awards for the Late Models for the event will be $14,000 and for the 350 Supers will be $13,000 will be based on a 30 car field. Rules for the division will be under the American Canadian Tour and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Teams that wish to run the event will have to purchase tires on race day. The ACT Tour rules can be found on their website www.acttour.com/rules.

The 350 Super teams that plan to complete at the World Series will use the Star Speedway and Oswego Speedway rules including engine rules. Teams will also have two tire options for the event. Teams will be allowed to use Hoosier 10 inch 1057 tires on three corners and a Hoosier 1060 on the right rear and the other option will be American Racer EC-83 on three corners and the American Racer EC-84 on the right corner. Teams can register up to six tires at $25 apiece Four of the six tires that are registered must be on the car at the end of the 30 lap race.

The 8-Cylinder Street Stock race will be held on Friday, October 9 will be 25 laps and the winner will go home with $1,000 as it was announced on ACT Tour’s Facebook Page on Friday.

The Thompson Speedway weekly divisions also have their purse announced. The Sunoco Modifieds will race 30 laps as the winner will go home with $1,500. The winner of the Limited Sportsmen and the SK Lights will go home with $350 and the winner of the Mini Stocks will go home with $200. Each of the division purses can be found on Thompson Speedway’s website, ACT Tour website, and the Pro All Star Series website.

More information on the open shows can be found on at www.thompsonspeedway.com, www.acttour.com/thompsonspeedway, and www.proallstarsseries.com

Tickets are currently on sale for the 58th annual World Series of Racing and can be purchased online. Tickets for the grandstands will be $55.

There will be a limited amount of grandstand tickets as the per guidelines by the State of Connecticut are only limited to 25 percent capacity. Pit Admission tickets will be sold on the day of the event and can be used all three days at $75.