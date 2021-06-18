Ryan Preece to race in the Vermont Governor’s Cup at Thunder Road

BARRE, VT (WWLP)- Thunder Road Speedbowl officials announced on Monday, Ryan Preece will race in the Essex Equipment Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 on Thursday, July 15. Dale Shaw will prepare the racecar prior to the event as well be Preece’s crew chief for the race.

Preece is in his third year in the NASCAR Cup Series racing for JTG Daughtry Racing. Preece has never raced at Thunder Road and it will also be his first time in an ACT Late Model. Preece also has raced in the modifieds many times this season.

I’ve never run at Thunder Road, so I’m pretty excited about it,” Preece said in a news release. “It will be nice, being able to jump into one of those cars, it seems like quite the racey track. I’m excited about it, and the ACT Late Models always put on a great show.”

The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks will be part of the program. Race time will be at 6:30 p.m.