Ryan Preece wins the Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80 at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Ryan Preece was able to beat Mike Christopher, Jr to the line when the caution came out with three laps remaining in the Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80 on Friday night at Stafford Speedway. Preece was able to hold off Christopher, Jr on the final restart and lead the final three laps to win the race.

He talked about the win to 22News, “We made the right move on swapping lefts (tires). We gave up a lot of track position in doing it but it worked out. Cautions fell our way. Certainly helped our case. Had a good race car.”

Ryan Preece in victory lane (Photo Courtesy of Stafford Speedway)

Mike Christopher, Jr finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News, “Amazing car. We got the new car with PSR Products. Tommy (Baldwin) was tweaking it, building it and testing it. Finally brought it here. Obviously, it put on a good show. We were fast in practice, heat race, and race. Just came up one spot short. The yellow came out and Ryan (Preece) lined up second to us. Had a good restart and I felt like we had a good battle. Timing and scoring put him in front. That really hurt us. Gave him the lead with a green white checkered restart. It’s really disheartening. It is what is.”

Marcello Rufrano finished in third. Bobby Santos, III finished in fourth and Todd Owen rounded out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Chase Dowling, Chris Pasteryak, Stephen Kopcik, Andrew Molleur, and Eric Goodale.

Andrew Molleur took down the win in the 40 lap SK Modified race on Friday night. Noah Korner finished in second and Mike Christopher, Jr finished in third. Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 11th and Dylan Kopec out of Feeding Hills finished in 14th.

Michael Bennett dominated the 30 lap Late Model race. Kevin Gambacorta finished in second and Granby’s Adam Gray finished in third. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in fifth. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in eighth. Andrew Durand out of Chicopee finished in 12th and Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 18th.

George Bessette, Jr won the 20 lap SK Lights race. Derek Debbis finished in second. Bob Charland finished in third. West Springfield’s Alina Bryden finished in 15th.

Devon Jencik won the 20 lap Limited Late Model race. Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in second and Jeremy Lavoie finished in third.

Travis Hydar won the 20 lap Street Stock race. Frank L’Etoile, Jr finished in second and Nickolas Hovey finished in third. Christopher Phelps out of New Salem finished in seventh and Bill Cote out of Belchertown finished in 12th.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.