Santos wins Musket 200 presented by Whelen NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – Bobby Santos, III and Justin Bonsignore swapped the lead 20 times in 20 laps in the Musket 200 presented by Whelen NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event on Saturday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Santos took the lead for good with five laps remaining to win the Musket 200. Santos took down the win in the event last year. It’s his sixth win at the Magic Mile and 19th win overall on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

“Unbelievable finish. I love this track, love these cars, this is the best field in the country and drivers love racing here at New Hampshire because it is really fun and we are all so close in speed,” said Santos after celebrating in victory lane. “This place has been good to me.”

While the race was 50 laps shorter this year. Santos told 22News about pit strategy.

“To be honest, the yellows kind of fell the way all the leaders needed it to fall. As far as pit strategy went, it was pretty straight forward, to be honest with you. As the yellows fell, we knew we needed the fuel and knew we needed the tires. We had good adjustments. We had a good car. The race went as planned. That was a lot of fun,” Santos said.

The race saw 35 lead changes.

Justin Bonsignore finished in second after leading 53 laps in the race. Ron Silk finished third. Anthony Nocella finished in fourth and Craig Lutz rounded out the top five.

Sixth through tenth were Andy Seuss, Matt Swanson, Jon McKennedy, Doug Coby, and Tyler Rypkema.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will head to Stafford Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 26 for the NAPA Auto Parts 150. Justin Bonsignore will take a 26 point lead over Doug Coby heading into the event.